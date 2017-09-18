26°
News

Every Year 1 student to face tough new performance tests

Jasmine is a year 1 student in Sydney. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
Jasmine is a year 1 student in Sydney. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
by Bruce McDougall

CHILDREN in early primary school face mandatory literacy and numeracy tests and screening to ensure they are taught phonics under a national plan to stop the decline in pupils' performances.

The literacy and numeracy checks will be carried out on every Year 1 student in Australia following national test results that reveal one in 20 students fail to reach minimum standards for reading and maths.

Researchers said the failure to achieve in the early school years flowed through to adulthood, with up to 20 per cent having problems with numeracy later in life.

A panel of teachers and education experts found the most effective phonics instruction methods were not being used by teachers routinely in Australian classrooms.

The panel, headed by Dr Jennifer Buckingham, has recommended Australia adopt a phonics check used in the UK that has been found to boost students' results.

More at Daily Telegraph

Topics:  editors picks schools

News Corp Australia
OUR SAY: We need to protect region's fire crews

OUR SAY: We need to protect region's fire crews

A long and potentially dangerous bushfire season is now upon us.

Nala's new calf has a Lion King-inspired name

Hervey Bay's beloved whale Nala has been spotted off Fraser Island with her 13th recorded calf.

Nala's new calf has a name.

Jobs still going ahead at Teebar solar farm

Banks of solar panels like these, above, will be constructed on a Hervey Bay site and added to the roof of the Hervey Bay Hospital.

Teebar's solar farm is definitely still going ahead.

Poetic writing an invigorating experience

Audrey Sorensen was inspired after taking part in Gabriella Salmon's poetry writing class at the Writers Festival.

Ms Sorensen was one of 15 motivated people who took part.

Local Partners