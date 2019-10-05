Year 12 student reveals what he would change about school

FEW REGRETS: Thomas Payne, 18, is heading into his final term of school at St James Lutheran College.

AMID the highs and lows of school, there's one thing Thomas Payne would change about his time at St James Lutheran College.

He wishes the school was better at recycling.

Heading into his last term of school, Thomas, 18, said school had been a positive experience overall.

But his unexpected response to what he would change about school if he could was that too much is thrown away.

"Big skip bins are emptied every day and a lot of waste, that could be recycled, ends up in landfill,” Thomas said.

"But that's not just school, that's all of Australia.”

Thomas said he felt a potent mix of excitement and sadness at the thought of school coming to an end.

Excitement about the next chapter, when he will start work as assistant children's ministry director at Hervey Bay Baptist Church.

Sadness because he enjoyed school and had learnt a lot about life there.

He said school gave him the chance to understand a range of different perspectives, and taught him how to work and get along with all kinds of people.

St James, Thomas said, encouraged and supported students to pursue their interests and achieve their potential.

A self-confessed "academic-type”, he said friends of his were more "hands-on” and had been given opportunities to explore and develop their skills in different areas.

Thomas said he did not feel any great deal of pressure to "have it all worked out” as he came towards the end of school.

He said his personal faith guided a lot of his decisions, and while he had the next year planned out, working at church, he was not sure what the future could bring.

"That's next year, but who knows what will happen in 2021?” Thomas said.