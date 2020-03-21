Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COAST KINDNESS: (L) Year 5 student Charlotte Townsend displaying her notes of kindness with her teacher Kerri Sinclair.
COAST KINDNESS: (L) Year 5 student Charlotte Townsend displaying her notes of kindness with her teacher Kerri Sinclair.
News

Year 5 student hits right notes with kindness

Stuart Fast
21st Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH current times being tense and troubling because of the coronavirus, it can be hard to remember to be kind to our fellow human beings.

Actions by Year Five Sandy Strait State School student Charlotte Townsend inspires us to be kind to one another.

Charlotte had written positive notes for students in her class and placed them into their desks before they had ­arrived for class.

The messages on the notes included positives sentiments such as “you matter” and “have a great day”.

Her teacher, Kerri Sinclair, said that witnessing such a kind action was beautiful.

Ms Sinclair said Charlotte’s positive act was not to seek recognition, but was a heartfelt act towards her fellow students.

Ms Sinclair said even students who had previous bad days were moved by receiving a note.

Fellow students in the class said the caring act had made a big difference to their day.

Deputy Principal of Sandy Strait State School, Bruce Jackson, said the staff and students were blessed to be part of a school community that looked out for one another.

Charlotte’s actions demonstrated that even in these stressful times, kindness could go a long way to make other everyone’s days much brighter.

hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: First coronavirus case confirmed on Fraser Coast

        premium_icon BREAKING: First coronavirus case confirmed on Fraser Coast

        Health The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed on the Fraser Coast

        COVID-19: Bay fishing guide calls for locals to support tourism

        premium_icon COVID-19: Bay fishing guide calls for locals to support...

        News “There is no reason why anyone should be concerned about booking a trip with a...

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        Politics The PM has announced new crowd restrictions

        Tone of virus language ‘needs to change’': mayoral candidate

        premium_icon Tone of virus language ‘needs to change’': mayoral candidate

        News Mayoral candidate Jannean Dean says the language surrounding the coronavirus...