Year 5 student hits right notes with kindness

COAST KINDNESS: (L) Year 5 student Charlotte Townsend displaying her notes of kindness with her teacher Kerri Sinclair.

WITH current times being tense and troubling because of the coronavirus, it can be hard to remember to be kind to our fellow human beings.

Actions by Year Five Sandy Strait State School student Charlotte Townsend inspires us to be kind to one another.

Charlotte had written positive notes for students in her class and placed them into their desks before they had ­arrived for class.

The messages on the notes included positives sentiments such as “you matter” and “have a great day”.

Her teacher, Kerri Sinclair, said that witnessing such a kind action was beautiful.

Ms Sinclair said Charlotte’s positive act was not to seek recognition, but was a heartfelt act towards her fellow students.

Ms Sinclair said even students who had previous bad days were moved by receiving a note.

Fellow students in the class said the caring act had made a big difference to their day.

Deputy Principal of Sandy Strait State School, Bruce Jackson, said the staff and students were blessed to be part of a school community that looked out for one another.

Charlotte’s actions demonstrated that even in these stressful times, kindness could go a long way to make other everyone’s days much brighter.