Ollie, 10 and Tyler, 10, from Urangan Point State School. Jodie Callcott

THE University of Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast Campus played host to about 200 Year 5 students on November 24.

The Explore Pathways Expo enabled young students to learn about a range of careers through interactive exhibits.

WHAT: Explore Pathways Expo

WHERE: University of Sunshine Coast, Fraser Coast,

161-179 Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay

WHEN: Friday, November 24

PHOTOS: Jodie Callcott

