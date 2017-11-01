News

Year 7 and 8 students explore their uni options

HANDS ON: Hervey Bay High School students Chanae Peaker, Bree Lewis and Hayley Searles learn about the legal system at the Explore USC event.
Inge Hansen
SHE may only be in Year 7 but Chanae Peaker knows exactly what she wants to do when she leaves school.

"I want to do law and criminal justice," she said.

"It's kind of what my dad did and it sounds really fun and I've always wanted to do it."

Chanae was one of more than 200 Year 7 and 8 students who attended the Sunshine Coast University's Explore USC event yesterday.

The event gave students a taste of university life and what to expect in tertiary study.

USC student recruitment manager Courtney Geritz said it was the first time the event was run for Years 7 and 8.

Students from Maryborough State High School, Riverside Christian College and Hervey Bay State High School took part in a variety of activities which explored different courses offered at USC.

"We had hands-on robotics, (and) a nursing lab where the students could hold babies and listen to their breathing," Mrs Geritz said.

"We had our own moot court where the students got to experience a case from a law perspective."

Mrs Geritz said the opportunity was an eye- opener for students who had never been on a university campus.

"USC is really committed to ensuring all of our students locally have access to experiencing what uni life is about," she said.

"They even learned the difference between a tutorial and a lecture."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

