Year from hell: Qld’s wildest dashcam videos of 2020

It has been a horror year on Queensland's roads with more lives lost already than in all of 2019

A total of 247 people have died on the state's roads this year - almost 50 more than this time last year.

The current road toll has already exceeded the total amount of deaths on roads in 2019, which was 217.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said this time of the year was "often the highest risk time for crashes and lives lost" as Queenslanders travel to see friends and family.

"We're expecting it to be an extremely busy time on Queensland roads this Christmas with so many of us holidaying at home this year, and the borders opening to other states," she said.

"Devastatingly there be 247 fewer family members celebrating the festive season this year because they were killed on our roads in 2020," she said.

"It is terribly shocking we've not only seen a huge increase compared to the same time last year, but we've also already surpassed the road toll for the entire of 2019 and it's only November."

RACQ is pleading with Queenslanders to do everything they can to stay safe and ensure everyone survives their drive.

"We're asking every driver to make a conscious choice to follow the rules and drive to the conditions because we don't want to lose any more lives," Ms Smith said.

With Queensland borders opening on December 1 - and Christmas fast approaching - The Courier-Mail has sourced examples of crashes caught on dashcam footage this year to show some of the most common mistakes made by drivers.

War-zone scenes at Miriam Vale truck crash

Dramatic footage of the moments after a fiery Bruce Highway truck crash shows first responders confronted with a terrifying 50m 'wall of flames' and an injured truckie lying stricken on the ground perilously close to danger.



Wild police chase in East Brisbane

Footage of a wild and dangerous police chase has been released, showing the driver of a car crashing into multiple cars in an attempt to allegedly avoid arrest.

Dashcam videos captured the man colliding with three stationary cars at the intersection of Stanley St and Wellington St in East Brisbane at 5.20pm on Friday.

Frightening footage of Brisbane police pursuit: Queensland Police have released horrifying body-cam dash-cam footage of a man driving erratically through the streets of Brisbane.

Red-light runner sparks Sunnybank carnage

A car speeds through a red light and T-bones a vehicle at a busy intersection before then crashing head on into a turning truck.

Logan Motorway truck wrecking ball

When traffic suddenly stops on the Logan Motorway, a truck ploughs into the back of two cars at high speed.

Dash Cam Owners Australia shared the video, which received over 3000 reactions. Three people were hospitalised as a result of the crash.

Brutal motorcycle crash on Nudgee Road

A motorcyclist is forced to slam on his breaks on Nudgee Road when a driver of a yellow Hyundai turned directly into his path. The brutal crash shows the motorbike ride flung into the air, landing metres away from his bike.

Dash cam footage shows motorbike rider hit by car: Dash cam footage of a crash on Nudgee Rd shows the moment driver fractured left radius, ulna & index finger.

Speeding vehicle causes mayhem

Another terrifying video captures the moment a turning car collides with a vehicle speeding on the wrong side of the road. The car was recklessly trying to overtake six other vehicles before it came to a horrifying halt.

Campervan flips at Gin Gin

A large campervan attempts to merge lanes with moments to spare before a turn-off collides with a truck which spins it on its side. Luckily the collision looked to be low speed.

Bruce Highway near-miss

A truck driver captures the moment a driver narrowly avoided a collision while it overtook a caravan

Car swerves into truck on M1

A silver car changing lanes to overtake a truck crashes into the side of another truck and spins off the road on the M1 southbound just after the Helensvale on ramp.

Motorcyclist cleaned up in Hervey Bay

A motorcyclist falls hard to the ground after it collides with a car in Hervey Bay. Luckily witnesses stop to help the rider.

Hervey Bay motorcyclist falls to the ground after colliding with a car. Pic: Facebook

