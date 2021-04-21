Year of firsts ahead for Fraser Coast cane growers

Canegrowers Maryborough chairman Jeff Atkinson said this year’s crop has been affected by a lack of rain.

A year of firsts is ahead for Fraser Coast canegrowers.

But it won’t begin with a bumper harvest when the crush goes ahead for the first time since the Maryborough mill closed its doors last year.

Jeff Atkinson, chairman of Maryborough Canegrowers, said solid rain had provided a promising start to the season for growers.

However, the critical months of January and February were dry which impacted crops.

“It looked good at Christmas time, we thought we were in for a really good crop,” he said.

“Then it turned off and it rain for 10 to 12 weeks of critical growing time.

“Those who couldn’t irrigate really suffered.”

Heavy rain in March helped, but this year’s crop was still likely to be smaller than last year’s harvest of 635,000 tonnes.

The closure of the Maryborough mill, which had operated in the city for 126 years, came after MSF Sugar sold more than 5000 hectares of can land to Australian company Rural Funds management for $8.1 million.

The settlement went ahead in October and the company has confirmed it would be converting more than 2000 hectares of cane land to macadamia nut plantations.

This year’s crush is set to go ahead at the Isis Central Sugar Mill.

Mr Atkinson said growers were feeling reasonably confident regarding the transition.

“The first year will be interesting.

“They’re confident they can make it work and we can get all the teething problems out of the way.”

