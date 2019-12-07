Years of history remembered at M’boro factory

WHEN the doors of Walkers Ltd opened 150 years ago, no one would have envisioned the manufacturing powerhouse it would become.

Since the first casting on 12 January 1869, for 150 years the Maryborough factory has been a hub of industry in regional Queensland.

From manufacturing countless sugar mills to building ships for the Royal Australian Navy, Maryborough is known for producing the equipment that keeps Australia running.

More than 2000 railcars and locomotives have been built by Downer since the business first opened in 1869 and the first order to build steam locomotives for the Queensland Government was received in 1896.

Speaking at the celebration yesterday Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the factory was a significant part of Maryborough’s history.

Rail has always been a core capability for the site, which built Queensland’s first locomotive – the Mary Ann – in 1873.

“The first locomotive for the government was trialled in January 1897 – drawing quite the crowd along Kent Street – and more than 500 more were built up until 1958,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“It’s an incredible and proud history for a local industry which has provided critical infrastructure for Queensland and, importantly, sustained thousands of local jobs over the years.

“From the Maryborough workshop, Downer EDI has designed and built our tilt trains and delivered hundreds of units for our suburban and interurban rail network.”

Now the next decade has been assured for the factory.