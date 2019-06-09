Years of service honoured as tireless volunteers receive OAM

ORDER OF AUSTRALIA: Husband and wife Vince and Gloria Chay are set to receive Order of Australia honours for their community and volunteering services in Maryborough.

VINCE and Gloria Chay love telling people where to go.

They have been doing it for 13 years while volunteering at Maryborough's Visitor Information Centre.

In recognition of their years of service, the Governor-General and Chancellor of the Order of Australia, His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove announced the couple as two of the awardees in the Queen's Birthday 2019 Honours List.

The Maryborough couple, married for 21 years, will receive the Order of Australia medal.

Gloria is tickled pink - Sir Cosgrove is her hero and she said it was the highlight of her life meeting Sir Peter and Lady Cosgrove.

She said she introduced herself as a Legettee and he responded he was the patron of Legacy

As a young girl, Gloria lost her parents and Legacy was there to support her and her three brothers as well as her grandmother.

This set the precedent of giving back.

"We would go to Legacy picnics and get school books,” she said.

"I am just giving back and I have always done that.”

The pair attends almost every event held in Maryborough, sometimes in costume.

"We love to volunteer and we love to communicate,” Vince said.

They spend one to two days a week volunteering at the information centre and said the people made it worthwhile.

"You meet a new person every day, a new friend,” he said.

They both have their fair share of stories.

Vince once looked after a couple's dogs while they went on the Heritage Walk Tour to give the RV travellers a chance to do something together.

Gloria was born-and-bred in Maryborough and Vince was born in Mundubbera but moved to the Heritage City as an infant.

"We have a love for Maryborough and the Fraser Coast,” Gloria said.

"Everybody that works in front of the public are all wonderful people - they all deserve a medal.”

The couple was humbled by their award.

Their service isn't limited to the VIC.

Gloria is also on the committees of the Fraser Coast and Country Burnett Legacy, Maryborough Group, Proud Marys Association, Lioness Club of Maryborough, Brolga Theatre and community policing.

Vince has volunteered with Neighbourhood Watch, Wide Bay Burnett District for 15 years, volunteer policing since 2012 and he is also a member of the Brolga Theatre and Older Men Unlimited.

They received Citizen of the Year in 2011 and Community Champion Award in 2013.

Vince and Gloria put their hand up for everything and offer a helping hand to anyone, from taking a parcel to the post office for friends to dressing up for major events.