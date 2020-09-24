Menu
Crime

Yelling at neighbour over noise complaint leads to trouble

Carlie Walker
24th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
SCREAMING at a neighbour after police attended her home about a noise complaint led to more trouble for a Maryborough woman.

Irene Joyce Ebsworth pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of committing a public nuisance.

The court heard Ebsworth started yelling at a neighbour after a noise complaint was made about her.

When the neighbour called police, they could hear the yelling, which continued when they arrived at the scene.

Ebsworth was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.

