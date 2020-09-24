Yelling at neighbour over noise complaint leads to trouble
SCREAMING at a neighbour after police attended her home about a noise complaint led to more trouble for a Maryborough woman.
Irene Joyce Ebsworth pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of committing a public nuisance.
The court heard Ebsworth started yelling at a neighbour after a noise complaint was made about her.
When the neighbour called police, they could hear the yelling, which continued when they arrived at the scene.
Ebsworth was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.