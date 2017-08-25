M'Boro business struggles as construction impacts trade

Pie shop expands in Bay and adds a new location

AS FAR as Fran Hackett is concerned, business is not as usual for her Maryborough coffee shop Pink Flamingo.

At least not since the CBD Refurbishment Project on Ellena Street and Lennox Street commenced in July.

"We've had barely any customers apart from our regulars because no one can see that we're open and it's way too noisy," Ms Hackett said.

Pink Flamingo is situated on Lennox Street, directly in front of road works.

Even a discussion on the phone was a struggle for Ms Hackett with background noise polluting the air.

"I've spoken to other businesses and I'm not the only one who's suffering," she said.

The chatter of road works and construction has replaced the everyday chatter of customers, putting Ms Hackett in financial difficulty.

"I can't pay my bills or rent," she said.

"I can't even buy supplies like coffee and milk so it all has a roll on effect."

Fran Hackett from the Pink Flamingo on Lennox Street in Maryborough is doing it tough with ongoing roadworks outside her business. Alistair Brightman

Construction is in its fourth stage however it isn't expected to be complete until early November.

The works were funded by the State Government through the $200 million Works for Queensland Program.

Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson said the project had thrown "some surprises" into the mix including the surfacing of Telstra and electrical conduits and storm water drains with some having to be relocated.

"The businesses in Ellena and Lennox Street are still open," Cr Sanderson reassured.

"The contractors have done a fantastic job maintaining access to businesses during the project, especially those in Richard Ramsey Place behind City Hall."

Ms Hackett said council should consider reimbursing small businesses for profits lost during construction.

"When they start big road works they need to include compensation in their budget for small businesses that are directly affected," she said.