Break-in at Stockland Hervey Bay on April 1. Annie Perets
News

Yoghurt bar targeted by brazen thieves hungry for cash

Annie Perets
by
2nd Apr 2019 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUSINESS owner Keira Jacobs hoped the phone call informing her of a break-in was an April Fool's joke.

But as she arrived to Yo-get-it at Stockland Hervey Bay, it was clear the frozen yoghurt bar had become a crime scene.

Two brazen thieves, captured on CCTV, used sledgehammers to smash a hole in the shop's outside window early on Monday.

Once inside, they ran straight past the yoghurt and dessert toppings in search of money, ultimately taking off with a cash till.

They're both currently on-the-run from police.

Mrs Jacobs said she felt "numb” at the thought that strangers had attacked the store, which is often frequented by children and families.

In the four years of operating the family-run business, this was their first break-in.

CCTV footage captured the crime partners fiddling inside the yoghurt bar for about five minutes after entering about 4.25am.

Nearby store Cotton On was also burgled.

An almost-identical hole was created on the outside window of the retailer.

Both shops temporarily closed Monday to allow time to fix the damage.

Though disappointed, Mrs Jacobs was thankful minimal damage was done to the shop, allowing business to return to its normal trading quickly.

Police are appealing to the public for any information to help them track down the culprits responsible for the crime spree.

If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131444.

According to Queensland Police Service data, 186 unlawful entry offences have been reported in the Fraser Coast region so far this year.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

