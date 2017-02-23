'Yoo-hoo Ted, M'Boro is going gangbusters': letter

EVEN a cursory glance at our local daily shows the benefits to each and every citizen when they have a determined and vigorous politician to represent their interests.

Almost each and every day our local daily is filled with announcements by the Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders of new initiatives and benefits which will propel Maryborough forward.

Sadly, the electors of Hervey Bay are not the recipients of determined and vigorous representation by our state member Ted Sorensen.

ABOVE: Bruce Saunders, MP, Maryborough. Valerie Horton

His list of achievements would fill fewer pages than last year's bestseller - "Fine Eskimo Cuisine”.

There is hope though!

Rumour has it that "Edward the Silent” may not re-contest his seat.

Suggestions that he might have his eye on another job are doing the rounds at Hervey Bay.

Is that job in the USA?

Perhaps "Edward the Silent” has been snapped up by the Trump administration.

Given President Trump's problems with appointments for National Security, "Edward the Silent” would be a perfect fit.

Superbly skilled in the art of silence, how could he put a foot wrong?

No chance of him speaking to Russian operatives, no chance of him putting a foot in the mouth because he would have to say something to fall into that trap and his list of fine qualities goes on and on.

Perhaps there is fire where there is smoke.

Don Gayler - Hervey Bay