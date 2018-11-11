York will sail against the best in the world

REGIONAL BOOST: Hervey Bay sailor Peter York will be among the field when the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran Australian Championships start today.

SAILING: Peter York will be among one of the hottest fields to hit the water at Fraser Coast when the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran Australian Championships starts on Monday.

The Hervey Bay Sailing Club vice president and veteran of 40 years' experience will be one of the local sailors to test his ability against some of the world's best sailors.

The next fortnight is a dream come true for the region's sailing enthusiasts, as Hervey Bay hosts the national and world championships.

The best sailors, including multi-time national and world champion Steven Brewin, America's Cup skipper Glenn Ashby and Australian sailing royalty in Olympic silver medallist Andrew Landenberger, are among the field of heavy hitters who will compete.

But for York, this is not about winning a national title at the place he knows best - even though, he admitted, is a nice thought.

He just wants the experience of sailing with and against the best in the Australia, and to hopefully finish ahead of half of them.

"I don't have any expectations, I just aim to finish in the top half of the field,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to it.”

York started sailing in the 1970s, and is still a regular fixture at HBSC events today.

He said this fortnight could have a huge impact on the sailing scene if it is successful.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour told the Chronicle it was an opportunity for the region to further capitalise on being in the global spotlight.

"It's another really good opportunity for the Fraser Coast,” Cr Seymour said. "It's a huge event, and is another opportunity for us to showcase the Fraser Coast.”

Cr Seymour said there could be an attempt to bring more world-class sailing events to the region if the Sail Hervey Bay A-Cat Worlds impressed.

While that's a plan for the future, York's focus is on how he sails for the next fortnight and the club.

He wants to sail to the best of his ability, and hopes interest in the national and world titles will attract more people to HBSC.

Racing starts at noon.