Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JM KELLY
JM KELLY
Crime

JM Kelly collapse: ‘You and your family need to look out’

by Glen Norris
8th Sep 2019 7:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOWN at the Federal Court examination last week into the collapse of JM Kelly Group some members of the Murphy family, which controlled the Rockhampton-based company before its $50 million failure last year, were reluctant to give their residential addresses in open court.

Anthony Murphy, who managed the company's two aircraft including a Cessna Citation executive jet, said he was not willing to divulge his Rockhampton address because he "had threats from creditors of the company and they were against my person and family."

Murphy said the threat included a comment that "you and your family need to look out."

Earlier in the court proceedings, Anthony's sister Elizabeth, the group's financial controller, also declined to disclose her address verbally in the court claiming she had been "stalked and threatened."

She instead wrote it down on a piece of paper.

It seems there is still a lot of ill-feeling in the beef city following the company's collapse that left scores of subbies unpaid and more than 200 people out of work.

More Stories

building company collapse editors picks jm kelly subbies

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Cross River Rail train campaign revealed

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Cross River Rail train campaign revealed

    News Maryborough's train-manufacturing workforce could be on track to secure one of the State Government's most high-profile contracts

    Controversial Teewah Beach cuts may not be far away

    premium_icon Controversial Teewah Beach cuts may not be far away

    Environment Key Gympie, Noosa council personnel endorse controversial plan.

    WEATHER: Strong wind warning in place for Fraser Island

    premium_icon WEATHER: Strong wind warning in place for Fraser Island

    News A strong wind warning is currently in place

    BAN EXTENDED: Residents told not to light fires on Coast

    BAN EXTENDED: Residents told not to light fires on Coast

    News The ban will now be in place until 11.59pm on Sunday night.