'You are responsible': Driving the message home for teens

DRIVING SMART: Senior Constable Paul Hurford instructing Riverside Christian College student Karen Boulton, Aldridge State High School students Regan Cookson, Ennaka Souvilis, Riverside Christian College student Ethan Dale, Division 2 councillor Anne Madden, Maryborough firefighter Paul Hennessey, Rotary's Lloyd Madden, and inspector Tony Clowes at this year's RYDA driver awareness and safety day on Thursday. Jessica Lamb

EVEN one fatality on our roads is one too many.

That was the message top cop Inspector Gary Pettiford wants to drive home for young motorists.

Insp Pettiford said P-platers needed to take responsibility for their actions behind the wheel.

"There is no responsible adult in the car with you any more on your Ps," he said.

"You are the responsible adult and you are responsible not just for your life but others lives on the road."

Speaking at the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness event in Maryborough yesterday, Insp Pettiford said police knew all too well the trauma a bad driving decision or moment of inattention could cause.

"We have seen the trauma families go through when people make the wrong decisions. If through today we prevent just one life being taken on the road our job is done," Insp Pettiford said.

While stressing the seriousness of cutting out bad habits like checking phones and speeding, Insp Pettiford said the news was not all bad.

He said the Fraser Coast recorded one of the lowest numbers of road fatalities in the state across recent years.

Insp Pettiford credited road safety programs like RYDA for these encouraging statistics.

Year 10 Aldridge State High School students (left) William Schilling and Rielly Scott with Ritchers Transport's Wayne Kelly teaching them about blindspots at the road safety RYDA program at Maryborough Showgrounds on Thursday. Jessica Lamb

"I encourage every parent in the Maryborough/Hervey Bay region and our hinterland who has a student in Year 10 to ensure that their child attends the RYDA program," he said.

"Students had a unique opportunity to interview a crash survivor and investigate the event that changed their life. Unfortunately it is these stories which drive the message home to make the right choices."

Year 10 students from 19 high schools across the region attended the free full-day program which included six interactive workshop sessions.

Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Tony Clowes said it was important to target young drivers at events like RYDA.

He said drivers in the 17-25 age group were vulnerable and over-represented in road statistics.

Running in the region for the last decade, sessions were organised by a local committee including members of the Maryborough and Hervey Bay Rotary clubs, senior police officers, driving instructors, a solicitor, a former military officer and a crash survivor.

Rotary's Lloyd Madden said about 1200 students experienced the relationship between speed and stopping distance through practical observation as well as how their personality is an important aspect of the total road safety equation.

"Students also hear Genevieve's Story - it's a tragic story about a young girl who was killed in a fatal head-on car accident with her passengers after trying to overtake another car," he said.

"Students hear about the lasting effects on their families and analyse the crash to see what choices could be made to prevent it. They also learn the concept of how to 'Drive So Others Survive'."