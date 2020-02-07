YOU BEAUTY: Farmers rejoice as rain brings parched land back to life

Francis and Lesley Smith on their property Rosebay Bazadais Stud at Burrum Heads – finally some rain in their dam but much more needed. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE recent Fraser Coast rainfall has made Burrum Heads farmers Francis and Lesley Smith hopeful about the future of their rural property and are hoping for more wet weather.

The green paddocks are a welcome sight for the couple whose property was covered in brown grass and cracked dirt during January with Mr Smith saying the "rain we had was beautiful."

The owners of Rosebay Bazadaise Stud said they had received 70mm of general soaking rain and said it was good to get moisture back into the ground.

Mr Smith said the current rain was enough to run the water pumps and keep the cow troughs going.

While the recent rain has temporarily alleviated some drought issues, Mr Smith said the farm would need roughly 150mm of rainfall to properly fill their dams.

Mr Smith commented "another good rain event in a fortnight would be excellent."

Lesley Smith said she was very thankful and the rainfall as it was enough to partially fill the farms main irrigation dam.

She said the downpour meant the couple could slowly expand their cattle herd "bit by bit" and the rain would "make life a bit easier."

The couple said the recent rain would mean they would be able to get back some of their cows from agistment in Maryborough.

When asked about future rain, Mrs Smith said to "keep it coming," and Mr Smith said "hope like hell it happens."