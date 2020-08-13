You bronzed beauty! Molten magic on show in M’boro

BRONZE BEAUTIES: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with artist Valerie McIntosh with some of the bronze sculptures currently on display at Gatakers Artspace. Photo: Stuart Fast

GATAKERS Artspace has recently opened up four new exhibitions.

One of exhibits is Bronzed Beauties, showcasing various bronze sculptures created by Fraser Coast artists like Valerie McIntosh.

Ms McIntosh said the exhibition was the result of workshops where artists created the original wax models and then used the models to create a ceramic mould.

The molten bronze was then poured into the moulds.

"Bronze has a character to it … the patinas you can use on it you can get very different effects like a shiny, burnished or textured effect," she said.

Ms McIntosh was grateful to have her work displayed at the gallery after the easing of COVID restrictions in Queensland.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour checked out the work for himself yesterday.

"To have such a vibrant one with such feeling and expression through out the medium of bronze is really exciting," he said.

"Art is still going, through whatever time of trouble in our community," he said.

"I encourage people to have a look."

The new exhibitions recently opened at Gatakers are Bronzed Beauties, The Art of Story: Discovering The Lost Thing, Isolation Beetles and Alice.