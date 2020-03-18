Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

You can always try a little kindness

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sight of shoppers fighting in supermarket aisles over toilet paper could make you think tough times bringing out the best in people was a myth, like the honesty of bankers.

Psychologists agree the desire to hoard toilet paper is totally irrational, but say it serves a purpose. In a world where events have totally disempowered average punters, they can buy an illusion of control knowing they have a mountain of poo ticket in their cupboards.

But it seems the better angels of our natures can fight their way clear of the piles of surplus dunny rolls.

Woolworths revealed that for some the frenzy had passed and left them feeling sick in the tummy in a way that not even a kilometre of three-ply could fix.

But in a bewildering turn of events, when people tried to return a few rolls to the bare shelves, the supermarket giant turned them away.

Away from corporate HQ and the TV cameras and lights, people are showing kindness and resilience that will be the first relief for coronavirus.

One Sydney householder, concerned the effect of a lack of loo paper might have, has been hanging a couple of rolls on the fence with a message for passers-by to help themselves.

It helps in more ways than the bleeding obvious.

But we should never miss the chance to show a little kindness: that always makes you feel better.

More Stories

Show More
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Still open, still trading’: Business plea as virus spreads

        premium_icon ‘Still open, still trading’: Business plea as virus spreads

        News Pubs, clubs and cafes across the Fraser Coast are pleading for people to shop local as the region braces for a potential economic downturn from coronavirus.

        VIRUS CRISIS: ‘We’re tough enough to survive this’

        premium_icon VIRUS CRISIS: ‘We’re tough enough to survive this’

        News Cecilia said people tried to live normal lives during the Depression

        ANZAC DAY: Commemorations cancelled across Fraser Coast

        premium_icon ANZAC DAY: Commemorations cancelled across Fraser Coast

        News The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more Coast events

        Seafood body calls for moratorium on fishing reforms

        premium_icon Seafood body calls for moratorium on fishing reforms

        News Queensland’s peak seafood industry group has called for a moratorium on...