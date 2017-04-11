You can jump on unlimited rides for six hours at fundraiser

Having fun with dinosaurs are (L) Abigail, Samuel, Indiana and Calais from Village Kids at Torquay.

A SIX-hour long adrenaline rush is up for grabs at the upcoming Marcus' Legacy Family Fun Day.

Attendees have an option of purchasing a ticket to go on unlimited rides for the event, with rides for all ages to line Seafront Oval.

Marcus' Legacy founder Jodie Tangikara said the money raised from the big day would contribute towards the purchase of a water birth bath at Hervey Bay Hospital.

"The cost of a water birth bath is about $35,000," Ms Tangikara said.

Marcus' Legacy has raised thousands of dollars for the Hervey Bay Hospital maternity ward and has identified this as the next goal to meet.

"The community has made it clear that they want to have water birthing in the Bay," Ms Tangikara said.

Marcus' Legacy Family Fun Day will be on April 22, 9am-3pm.

For those that purchase an unlimited rides ticket before Friday (April 14) will also receive a free ticket to Marcus' Legacy colour run later in the year.

"This will be our last family fun day, with a different event replacing it next year," Ms Tangikara said.

"We had about 4,000 people come to last year's and we're hoping for an even bigger turnout this year."

There will be on-stage entertainment, crafts, market stalls, food, balloon animals, and a circus workshop.

Tickets for unlimited rides is $30 if purchased on the day, and $35 if purchased on the day.