You could win $250 thanks to council initiative

(L) Isobel Dale from The Organic Patch and Christine Barber from Maryborough Loans & Trading are all smiles now that Ellena Street in the Maryborough CBD is open for business again.

(L) Isobel Dale from The Organic Patch and Christine Barber from Maryborough Loans & Trading are all smiles now that Ellena Street in the Maryborough CBD is open for business again. Alistair Brightman

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A NEW council initiative aimed at bringing people into Maryborough's central business district has been welcomed by business owners after the impact of the refurbishments works left them feeling the pinch.



The Fraser Coast council has announced the Open for Business Campaign, which will encourage people into the CBD to look at the work that has been carried out and support Maryborough's businesses.



Over the next five weeks people shopping in the CBD will have the chance to win one of four $250 vouchers to spend in a CBD business.



"In the past nine years there have been massive changes to the Maryborough CBD," City Precinct Development portfolio Councillor Daniel Sanderson said.



"The rejuvenation program started in 2008 in Lower Kent Street and has progressively moved around the CBD."



The Maryborough Open for Business campaign reflects the longevity of interruptions to businesses as the roadworks and streetscape works progressed around the CBD.



The campaign started yesterday and is backed by councillor discretionary funds of several Fraser Coast councillors.

Parkside Caf owner Stacy Gleich and Danielle Wicks are pleased by the council's new initiative. Carlie Walker





All customers need to do is spend $10 at a CBD business, write their name and details on the back of the docket and put it in the collection box at the participating businesses.



"The prize draw will be made during the Heritage Markets on Thursday, December 21, just in time for Christmas," Cr Sanderson said.



Christine Barber from Maryborough Loans and Trading said the refurbishment and road works outside the business had left the street looking great, but it had taken a toll on the business.



Combined with the markets being moved to the other end of Ellena St, she said it had been a tough time for the business.



But she welcomed the council initiative, saying that the future was looking positive heading into Christmas.



Stacy Gleich, who operates Parkside Cafe in Adelaide St, agreed, adding that anything that brought people into the CBD was a positive.

