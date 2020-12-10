You don’t want to see this when driving

A teen says she ‘jumped out of her skin’ after a double encounter with a red-bellied black snake.

A South Australian family were in for a shock after a snake popped up from the bonnet of their car.

The family were travelling through Hindmarsh Tiers, about 55 kilometres south of Adelaide, on Wednesday afternoon when 18-year-old Georgia Riggs, who was in the passenger seat, saw the little red-bellied black snake pop up in front of the windscreen.

Ms Riggs said she was driving the car all day prior and had no idea when or how the snake got under the bonnet.

The Victor Harbor resident said her three "brave" siblings, aged six, 10 and 11, were sitting in the back seat when the situation unfolded.

"I remember looking directly in front of me and thinking 'I don't remember having a radio antenna on our car but maybe we do'. It looked a little thick to be a radio antenna," she told NCA NewsWire.

A family from Lower Inman Valley near Victor Harbour were driving through Hindmarsh Tiers when a red-bellied black snake popped its head up from under the bonnet. Picture: Georgia Riggs

"Then I saw a little forked tongue and I very calmly said to Mum: 'I think there's a snake on the outside of our car'. Then we closed all the air vents because it disappeared.

"Then it came up on mum's side and we just pulled over."

After making a phone call for help, Steve Brown from Snake Catchers Adelaide appeared 20 minutes later and told the family the reptile had slithered off and was no longer in the car.

The family called Snake Catchers Adelaide for help. Picture: Georgia Riggs

"He said the motor's been on for half an hour so it should have fried. It was too hot in there," Ms Riggs said.

"So we go to hop back in the car … and I went around to the passenger side, opened my door and looked down where my feet were and the snake was a foot away from me.

"I jumped out of my skin."

Ms Riggs said Mr Brown already began driving away but slammed on his breaks when he heard her scream.

"I've never seen someone run so quick. He went on a wild-goose chase to get this snake."

