24°
News

You had one job! 'Harvey' Bay splashed

Annie Perets
| 9th Aug 2017 4:42 PM Updated: 4:49 PM
Motorists heading onto the Tinana interchange from the south will be a little confused on where they are heading - Hervey or Harvey Bay.
Motorists heading onto the Tinana interchange from the south will be a little confused on where they are heading - Hervey or Harvey Bay. Boni Holmes

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MILLIONS of dollars were spent on upgrading the Tinana Interchange, but it seems the accompanying signs may have been an after thought.

Hervey Bay was spelled as 'Harvey Bay' on the new signs installed this week.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the mistakes have been acknowledged, and covered up, since this major detail miss was brought to their attention.

"The signs have been covered and a temporary plate is being installed," the spokesperson said.

"Replacement signs have been ordered and will be installed in the coming weeks."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcoffbeat fraser coast funny hervey bay

More than 10,000 free pizzas sends Facebook into meltdown

More than 10,000 free pizzas sends Facebook into meltdown

IT'S NOT only the cheese which is melted at Dominos Pizza as the offer of 10,001 free pizzas has sent its Facebook page into a meltdown this afternoon.

Aldridge claims gold at Senior Schools Cup

Aldridge State High School's under-17 girls honours team won gold at the Queensland Volleyball Senior Schools Cup, which was held at the Gold Coast.

Aldridge went through the competition undefeated.

GALLERY: The dream homes for sale on the Coast

Price: Offers exceeding $1.39M. Location: The Esplanade, Point Vernon. Agent: Prime Agents

Coast mansions some of the cheapest in Queensland

Fun and frivolity for the over 50s at open day

ALL WELCOME: Dorothy Norman promotes activities on offer at Sixty and Better while staffing the stall at the Over 50s Lifestlye Expo on Friday.

There's no reason for more mature residents to sit at home lonely.

Local Partners

Workshops help to create space for wildlife

"Not only will gardens be blooming, but the neighbourhood’s wildlife will feel welcome if food, water and shelter are provided."

Island resident raises funds for 'angels of the sky'

ANGLING FOR FUNDS: Happy Valley resident Larry Ray is hoping to reach $20,000 in his fundraising efforts for LifeFlight through this year’s Fraser Island annual Tailor Season Weigh-In.

Larry Ray knows first-hand why this service is so vital.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

KARL Stefanovic has unleashed on Princess Diana’s former butler after taking him to task over his comments that Kate Middleton doesn’t have the “X factor.”

MOVIE REVIEW: An Inconvenient Sequel - Truth to Power

Al Gore with former Mayor of Tacloban City Alfred Romualdez and Typhoon Haiyan survivor Demi Raya, in the Raya family home in Tacloban City, Philippines in a scene from the movie An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

A bruised but not beaten Al Gore fights for the planet.

Rumours player will come out on The Footy Show

EDDIE McGuire has shut down speculation a gay AFL player will come out on this week’s episode of The Footy Show.

Eddie McGuire returns to host The Footy Show this week

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Cara Delevingne shoots for the stars

Cara Delevingne in a scene from the movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Model turned actor goes big with Luc Besson’s new sci-fi blockbuster

Spotify on Xbox One: better sound track for carnage?

Music streaming app Spotify is now available on Xbox One.

SICK of hearing the sound of machine gun fire or the splatter of blood?

MOVIE REVIEW: Wind River a thriller that chills to the bone

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner in a scene from the movie Wind River.

Avengers Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen reunite for thriller.

OPPORTUNITY MEETS CONVENIENCE !!!

10 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

Residential Land 808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and ... $179,000

808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and schools Quiet Cul-de-sac location

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up