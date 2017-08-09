You had one job! 'Harvey' Bay splashed

Motorists heading onto the Tinana interchange from the south will be a little confused on where they are heading - Hervey or Harvey Bay.

MILLIONS of dollars were spent on upgrading the Tinana Interchange, but it seems the accompanying signs may have been an after thought.

Hervey Bay was spelled as 'Harvey Bay' on the new signs installed this week.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the mistakes have been acknowledged, and covered up, since this major detail miss was brought to their attention.

"The signs have been covered and a temporary plate is being installed," the spokesperson said.

"Replacement signs have been ordered and will be installed in the coming weeks."