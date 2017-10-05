You might get a glimpse of a cruise ship in Hervey Bay today

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

IT'S not something you see everyday on the Fraser Coast.

If you're by the shoreline in Hervey Bay, you might get a glimpse of a cruise ship passing by.

More than 1000 passengers form Pacific Eden will take in the beauty of Fraser Island when the cruise ship visits the region on Thursday (October 5).



The Fraser Coast cracked the lucrative cruise market in late 2015, with P&O's Pacific Aria and Pacific Eden each making stops at Fraser Island since the agreement was made.



Two stops were made at Kingfisher Bay Resort in 2016, while five were scheduled for this year.



A Kingfisher Bay Resort spokeswoman said more than 1000 passengers aboard the 219m ship were expected to disembark about 8am and spend the day enjoying a range of activities from helicopter flights and fishing trips to sightseeing across the island with Fraser Explorer Tours, jet skis, boat cruises, canoes and ranger-guided walks from the resort.



She said it was the first southbound cruise ship to visit Fraser Island, which was the only stop on the voyage from October 3 to 7.



The ship is scheduled to depart about 5pm and might be visible from Hervey Bay about 5.30pm today.

