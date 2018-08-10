Fraser Coast's best pizzeria named

Margheritis Kitchen co-owner Marcus Foy was happy to receive rave reviews for their menu.

LOVE your pizza?

We asked Fraser Coast residents to tell us where the best place to get it was and one pizzeria reigned supreme.

Out of hundreds of votes on the weekly Chronicle Facebook poll, which asks locals to vote for their favourite local businesses by category, Margheritis Kitchen received more than double their competitors.

Nestled in the Maryborough CBD, the pizza place was commended for their "delicious food, value for money and excellent service."

Owners Jessica Kopp and Marcus Foy were excited to hear they had made the top of the list.

"We were pretty happy to know our hard work paid off," Jess said. "It's reassuring we have support when other businesses are struggling."

The couple has been running the shop for three years and put their success down to their regulars.

They love serving their diverse customer base - they've even had one man come in and purchase a pizza for his pooch.

To celebrate the recent win, she and the team went back to work to make some more pizza.

The store received rave reviews, not only for their pizza but also pasta, savoury mince and eggs benedict.

If you haven't tried their pizza yet, Jessica said the most popular was the barbecue meat lovers but her personal favourite was Tropicana.

YOU VOTED:

where's the best pizza on the coast?

1. Margheritis Kitchen

116 Wharf St, Maryborough

2. Paolo's Pizza Bar

446 Esplanade, Torquay

3. Mimos Pizza

119 Elizabeth St, Urangan

4. Smithy's Pizza

2/355 Esplanade, Scarness

5. Fresh Woodfire Pizza & Pasta

2/60 Cheapside St, Maryborough