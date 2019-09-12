'Sick' killer in 'desperate need of help' stalks Coast

Police are still trying to find homeless man David Collin's killer after his body was found in Maroochydore on Monday morning. Photo: Felicity Ripper

A MURDERER remains on the loose and police have no leads on who was responsible for the cowardly, fatal attack on homeless man David Collin.

A handwritten tribute reading "you were not invisible, you will not be forgotten" was laid nearby where Mr Collin's bloodied body was found in a sleeping bag outside the Millwell Road Community Centre on Monday morning.

Police need the public’s help to find the person responsible for killing David Collin, 53, as he slept outside the Millwell Road Community Centre on Sunday night. His body was found Monday morning, and police have been investigating since.

Four days later, Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards continued to plead for public help find the 53-year-old's killer.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards asked people captured on CCTV in the Millwell Rd area overnight Sunday to Monday to identify themselves to police.

He asked for any witnesses who saw a person riding a pushbike on that road during that period to also contact police.

Police have released CCTV footage of murder victim David Collin the night before he was killed.

Sen Sgt Edwards said it appeared Mr Collin was defenceless, and probably not aware he was going to be or had been attacked.

"For someone to cause that injury, and cause the death of a man sleeping like that homeless is just beyond belief," he said.

Sen Sgt Edwards said there was nothing to suggest the murder was motivated by robbery, and police believed all Mr Collin's belongings were accounted for at the scene.

He said it was "alarming" that the person responsible remained in the community, and said his years' of experience suggested that person needed some "serious help".

Mr Collin was captured on CCTV at the Woolworth's behind the Sunshine Plaza before 6pm on Sunday, about 14 hours before his body was found.

Police released the vision yesterday in the hope someone would see it, and help "piece together" what happened in the missing hours between the shopping trip and Mr Collin's death.

Mr Collin was carrying a large, black bag with wheels and was wearing a dark, long-sleeved button-up shirt with jeans and dark sneakers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901767394