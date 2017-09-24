'You'll Float Too': Woman returns home to creepy clown message

YOU'LL FLOAT TOO: Toogoom resident Jules Hinton was unnerved to find a picture of Pennywise the Dancing Clown and a balloon with 'You'll Float Too' pinned to her door on Friday night.

IT'S a sight sure to leave anyone unnerved, and Jules Hinton certainly wasn't prepared for it.

The Toogoom resident returned home on Friday night to find a picture of Pennywise the Dancing Clown and a balloon inscribed with "You'll Float Too” pinned on her door.

Both feature in the horror film It, released earlier this month.

Fearing the worst, Ms Hinton said she had to check around the property to see if there were any clowns lurking nearby.

"First I thought someone dropped off a balloon and note, then I saw the picture of Pennywise and the balloon... I was more angry than anything,” Ms Hinton said.

"The clown picture didn't bother me because I like the movie; the balloon I was hesitant on, only because in the movie it's filled with blood so I thought it might have something in it.”

But she was more worried about her children, one of whom is only two-years-old.

"If he was to have seen one of these clowns he would have been terrified,” Ms Hinton said.

"I even asked my older boy how he would have felt, and he said he would have been scared too.

"If I had put my kids to bed and a clown was at the door and had scared me, I would have screamed at the top of my lungs.”

The act appears to be part of a creepy clown craze, which has made a resurgence since the release of the film on September 7.

The craze began in America last year after reports of clowns attempting to lure children into the woods emerged, before spreading to Australia.

Facebook group Clown Purge Australia said the Fraser Coast was in its sights, along with Brisbane City, the Gold Coast and Cairns in a post about two weeks ago.

Ms Hinton said acts like this weren't harmless fun when children or the elderly were being targeted.

"If it is just leaving picture and balloon, most people can handle that,” she said.

"But if you jump out and scare people, be prepared for them to chase you down the road, or let their dogs out on you or worse.”