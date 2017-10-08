YOUNG ACHIEVER: Bay teen gets Games gig

GAMES VOLUNTEER: Denya Hopkins, 17, will be part of the media team at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

DENYA Hopkins hasn't even graduated high school yet but has a secured a spot to work alongside the world's top athletes in what's sure to become a highlight on her resume.

The 17-year-old will be part of the media team at the Commonwealth Games after being accepted as a volunteer.

Her role will include a mix of interviewing athletes, writing stories, and supervising media events such as press conferences.

At such a young age, the Year 12 student may not have journalism experience but has a tonne of enthusiasm and is passionate about sport.

"When I heard they are looking for volunteers, I just thought that it's such a great opportunity," Denya told the Chronicle.

"At the interviews, I could hear people going before me talking about the experience they have.

"I think there will be quite a few people on the team who have a lot of experience."

She obviously impressed the panel, and has been one of around 15,000 volunteers chosen from more than 50,000 applicants.

Denya has been assigned for the table tennis event.

"I think they just pick you a sport randomly," she said.

"I don't know too much about table tennis, but it is still really cool to watch."

Currently a Year 12 student at Urangan State High School, she hopes to study either law or medicine, but also has a keen interest in journalism.