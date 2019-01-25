Young and old celebrate Fraser Coast Aus Day Award nominees

CELEBRATING AWARD WINNERS: Crowds gathered in the Botanic Gardens to congratulate the recipients of the Fraser Coast Australia Day Awards 2019.

CELEBRATING AWARD WINNERS: Crowds gathered in the Botanic Gardens to congratulate the recipients of the Fraser Coast Australia Day Awards 2019. Blake Antrobus

FROM a leading optometrist to an aspiring youth politician, there was a nomination for everyone in this year's Fraser Coast Australia Day Awards.

Just under 100 residents from across the region gathered under the green of the Botanic Gardens to celebrate the nomination of the outstanding citizens across the region's artistic, sporting and commercial sectors.

This year marks one of the highest numbers of nominations across all eight categories, including the prestigious Citizen of the Year awards.

The award recognises the contribution of Fraser Coast residents young and old and their efforts to make the region a better place to live.

Familiar entrants in this year's Community Event of the Year nominations included FraserPop and the 4650 CBD Extravaganza.

The Maryborough school-run event, which has turned heads since it debuted in 2017, took home the 2018 Community Event of the Year award at the Brolga Theatre.

Maryborough's Karen Boulton, who represented Maryborough at the YMCA Qld Youth Parliament last year, was highlighted for her efforts during her nomination for Young Citizen of the Year.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the awards were one of the best ways to recognise the achievements of residents young and old and celebrate the diversity of the community.

The Australia Day Awards will be formally presented on Saturday at the Brolga Theatre terrace in Maryborough.

For a full profile of this year's winners across all categories, see Monday's edition of the Chronicle.