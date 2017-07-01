22°
Young and proud Indigineous woman ready for NAIDOC week

Annie Perets
| 1st Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Naidoc Week - James Briggs (PCYC Indigenous Community Sport & Recreation Officer) and Rose Robe (PCYC volunteer).
Naidoc Week - James Briggs (PCYC Indigenous Community Sport & Recreation Officer) and Rose Robe (PCYC volunteer). Alistair Brightman

FOR multi-talented athlete Rose Robe, who represented Indigenous Australia at a national rugby union competition last year, NAIDOC week has always been an important part of her life.

The 18-year-old Hervey Bay woman believes there are more opportunities for Indigenous people now than ever before, and with proven skills across all football codes, she's making the most of them.

The recent high school graduate has taken on a behind-the-scenes role for this year's NAIDOC week celebrations which starts tomorrow.

She is helping to organise a sporting event at the PCYC, which aligns with her aspirations both on and off the field.

The PCYC event will be a social touch football and netball game between police officers and members of the community.

"NAIDOC week means a lot, but it's not just about us and instead about everyone working as one," Miss Robe said.

"I like to say, 'we're one mob'."

"I love learning about our culture and there is always something new to learn.

"Like I'll discover a new song, or a new painting."

PCYC indigenous community sport and recreation officer James Briggs said he was seeing more and more young Indigenous role models.

He said while the NAIDOC message of coming together was "active all year", the event allowed it to be heard even louder.

Sunday, July 2

NAIDOC Church Services

Church services at Bayside Christian Church, 18 Niels St, Hervey Bay (8.30am-10am) and Church of Reconciliation, Scrub Hill Rd, Nikenbah (10am). Free.

Monday, July 3

Hervey Bay Flag Raising Ceremony

10am-12pm at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, cnr of Main St and Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay. Free.

Tuesday, July 4

Touch Football and Netball Game

10am-2pm at Hervey Bay PCYC. Free.

Ghundus Junior Disco Hervey Bay

5.30pm-8.30pm at the Hervey Bay Community Centre. 0 to Grade 6s only. Gold coin donation for entry. Contact Leon Nehow on 4125 9366.

Local Aboriginal Storytelling and Performance

6pm-8pm at The Bond Store, Wharf St. Entry: $10

Wendesday, July 5

NAIDOC Morning Tea and tree planting ceremony

10am-12pm at Lupton Park Community Gardens. Free.

NAIDOC Family Concert

6pm-8pm at the Gatakers Art Space, Kent St Maryborough. Free.

Thursday, July 6

Maryborough Flag Raising Ceremony

10am-11am at the Town Hall Green, Maryborough. Free.

Maryborough Family Fun Day

11.00am-1pm at Maryborough Town Hall. Free.

Ghundus Junior Disco Maryborough

1pm-3pm at the Maryborough Town Hall. 0 to Grade 6s only. Gold coin donation for entry. Contact Leon Nehow on 4125 9366 for more information.

NAIDOC Golf Day

8.30am at the Hervey Bay Golf Club. Register 8.30am for a 10am start. Contact Les Raveneau on 0429 303 077 for more information.

Cost: $60

NAIDOC Social Night

6pm-late at the Hervey Bay Hotel. Free entry. Purchase your own dinner from the hotel's dinner menu.

Saturday, July 8

Fraser Coast NAIDOC Ball

6pm-late at the Hervey Bay RSL. Ages 18+ only. Tickets at $100 each. For tickets in Maryborough, contact 4122 4382. For tickets in Hervey Bay contact Krissie Miller on 4194 0172 or search 'NAIDOC Ball Hervey Bay' at www.eventbrite.com.au.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast indigenous australia naidoc

