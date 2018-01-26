Menu
Young ballerina shines bright on community stage

Australia Day awards ceremony - (L) Pamela Marshall and Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy.
Australia Day awards ceremony - (L) Pamela Marshall and Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

AT JUST 12-years-old, Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy has achieved more than many do in a lifetime.

A student of Pamela Marshall Academy of Dance, Bonnie has represented the Fraser Coast in multiple Australian Ballet School programs and won the 2015 Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition.

Now, she can add yet another achievement to her list after receiving the Young Cultural Award at the Australia Day Awards ceremony Friday morning.

"It's such an honour to receive this award," she said.

"I can't thank the people who have supported me throughout my journey enough."

Bonnie joined six others who received awards for the outstanding contribution to the Fraser Coast Community.

Determined to inspire others to accomplish their dreams, Bonnie had one message she wished to share.

"Always believe in yourself," she said.

"There's one quote I like to live by from Oprah Winfrey - follow your dream and it will lead you to your purpose - and it's so true."

Fraser Coast Australia Day Award recipients:

australia day awards bonnie quinn-hennessy fraser coast regional council

