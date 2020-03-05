Young Bay agent gets top marketing award

RE/MAX Australia has awarded Laura Wright from Hervey Bay for her outstanding marketing achievements through 2019. She is pictured with with RE/MAX chief executive Michael Davoren.

A YOUNG Hervey Bay real estate agent has claimed a prestigious national marketing award.

Laura Wright was given the Special Achievement in Marketing award, recognising her innovation and initiative in property marketing and personal promotion by RE/MAX Australia at a gala event in Brisbane last month.

RE/MAX Australia director Josh Davoren said it gave him great pleasure to recognise the effort and creative flair within the agency's network and recognise Ms Wright for her achievements.

Ms Wright was commended for embracing digital and social marketing platforms along with a unique approach to video marketing.

"I'm constantly looking for new ideas to market my properties and offer my clients the opportunity to creatively get their property seen," Ms Wright said.