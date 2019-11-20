Menu
Writer, director and Hervey Bay local, Rachel Anderson, used the workshop to assist her in finding her voice as a filmmaker and to help refine her project, Winter Wonderland.
Offbeat

Young Bay filmmaker steps up screen skills at workshop

Carlie Walker
by
20th Nov 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Hervey Bay woman selected for an intensive workshop has used the experience to find her voice as a filmmaker.

Rachel Anderson attended Talent Camp, a national program run by the Australian Film, TV and Radio School and Screen Queensland, earlier this month, a workshp that focuses on skills development for emerging storytellers, helping them to refine their story ideas to an industry-ready standard.

She attended the workshop to help refine her project, Winter Wonderland.

"I started writing this TV series, Winter Wonderland, a few years ago," Ms Anderson said.

"I told myself I would make it later in my career and now I finally feel ready to dive into this beast of a project - so that's why I applied to be part of Talent Camp.

"I wanted to tell this story with authenticity and real lived experiences, so I am really excited for the potential to connect with other writers and like-minded filmmakers to workshop the ideas."

The project is currently in treatment but Ms Anderson hopes to develop it for funding and distribution.

"It's a drama television series set in 1999 regional Australia," she said.

Screen Queensland chief executive Kylie Munnich said it was exciting to encourage and train diverse storytellers, ensuring projects reflected the cultural fabric of the community.

"It's exciting to see initiatives like Talent Camp in Queensland that nurture new voices and stories from our unique perspective."

