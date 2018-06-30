Menu
UP AND COMING: Author Jessica Weeks with her new book "Curse of Aten" which she wrote in two weeks. Alistair Brightman
Young Bay teacher launches her first book

Inge Hansen
30th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
SHE'S a teacher by day and an author by night - at least during the school holidays.

Now, Jessica Weeks, 23, is ready to share her first novel with the world when she launches Curse of Aten on Saturday.

The Urangan State High School special education teacher decided to combine her love for ancient history and teaching in her book.

"I wanted to write something that was exciting but would also teach my readers a little bit about Egyptian history," she said.

"As soon as the idea of writing a novel crossed my mind, I just knew it would be about the Amarna Era.

"There is something about this point in Egypt's history that is so utterly captivating."

The book follows Jane Weatherall, a respected lecturer in ancient Egyptian history who is left with a mysterious inheritance when her old friend and mentor dies.

Jane goes on a journey to find out whether the death is really as straightforward as first thought.

Jessica said the inspiration to write a book came from her love of ancient history and the desire to help a friend going through a rough patch.

"I had loaned him a heap of books from my bookshelf and he particularly enjoyed the historical thrillers," she said.

"I had a lightbulb moment one day and thought 'You know, I could write one of these too', so I did."

Jessica will launch her book at Pialba Place outside Big W entrance at 10am.

