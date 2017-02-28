Young beautician opens beauty salon in M'Boro

FRASER COAST BEAUTICIAN: Brittany Johnston, 19, has opened her business Addicted to B in Maryborough.

AT JUST 19, Brittany Johnston is her own boss.

The passionate Maryborough beautician pursued her dream this year and opened up a business on Bazaar St.

Called Addicted to B, it offers a range of beauty services including nails, tanning, waxing, and tinting.

"I am absolutely loving it so far,” Ms Johnston said.

"I come in just past 6am and leave late in the evening.

"The long hours don't bother me at all as having your own business is so rewarding.”

Despite her young age, Brittany is experienced in the beauty business.

After leaving high school in Year 10, she pursued a traineeship at another local beauty salon.

"Dropping out of school was a difficult decision, mum said I could only do it if I had a full-time job.”

"But I knew that beauty is what I wanted to do.

"As long as I can remember, I've loved helping others.

"For example, I'd do a random girl's lashes and then others would ask me how I did it.”

Opening Addicted to B a month ago, Ms Johnston has been completely flat out.

"Nails, lashes and tans have been very popular,” she said.

"I do about four sets of eyelashes a day.

"Thursdays and Fridays nights are the busiest for tans with people getting ready for the weekend.

"On a Thursday afternoon, I might do about seven tans.”

She said brazilian waxes were also pretty popular.

"Many come in for that,” Ms Johnston said.

For those looking for little ways to spark their mood with a treatment, Ms Johnston has a few suggestions.

"A pedicure is cheap and will make your feet feel amazing,” she said.

"Just getting an eyebrow wax or a tint will instantly help shape your face.”

Currently the only beautician at Addicted to B, Ms Johnston said she will now work on expanding and bringing in new services.

"Making people feel good and leave with smiles on their faces is just the best,” she said.

Addicted to B is located at Shop 2/165 Bazaar St, Maryborough.

To make an appointment call Ms Johnston on 4122 4442.