Young blood needed to keep vital service going

Joel Weller (left), Peter Niesler and Don Thompson hope volunteers will step forward to keep the Community Access Bus in motion.

Joel Weller (left), Peter Niesler and Don Thompson hope volunteers will step forward to keep the Community Access Bus in motion.

COMMUNITY Access Bus volunteer drivers are hoping some younger drivers will step in to go on rosters for the vehicle that brings light into the lives of people with disabilities.

The special bus with easy step access and space for two wheelchairs seats about 22 people makes about eight trips a fortnight.

On Friday nights and again on Saturday it collects groups from Maryborough and Hervey Bay, taking them to the 10 pin bowling alley in Quarry St for special needs activities.

Other outings are arranged from the Fair Haven aged care homes in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Some school groups with special needs students use the bus, as do “older folk” clubs that include members with age-related access problems.

President of the Maryborough Hervey Bay Community Access group Joel Weller said about 60 drivers had come and gone since he joined in 1993 but currently no replacements were on the horizon.

“It’s probably because most of our volunteers come from early retirees but these days everyone wants to go travelling when they retire,” he said.

“However, we would welcome some new volunteers who just made themselves available for a couple of months when they are home.”

Only three drivers are on the books: Mr Weller, Don Thompson, who is also treasurer, and Peter Niesler.

Mr Thompson’s wife Jill is secretary and, with Mr Weller’s wife Daphne, handles the administration.

Donations from bus users cover operational costs.

Mr Thompson said the tiny committee that delivers so much to improve the quality of life for so many found the role rewarding but was worried that replacement drivers were not on the books.

“All you need is to be able bodied, have a light rigid licence and a clean record,” he said.

The first Community Access Bus was bought about 40 years ago after a campaign spearheaded by Barb and Bill Hovard.

Anyone wanting more information on the CAB can phone Mr Weller on 0439 772 642.