A 7-year-old boy was airlifted from Fraser Island on March 30 when he became ill.

A YOUNG boy was airlifted from Fraser Island on Thursday morning after he fell ill.

The 7-year-old was camping with his family as Happy Valley when he suffered a suspected high temperature, rash and shortness of breath.

The Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue was called to the scene at 7.42am.

The patient was treated by the QAS paramedic on board the helicopter before being airlifted in a stable condition, accompanied by his mother, to Hervey Bay Hospital.