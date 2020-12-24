Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Child drowns in dam west of Brisbane (9 News)
News

Young boy drowns in dam

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
24th Dec 2020 6:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A little boy has drowned in a dam northwest of Brisbane tonight.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in Vernor, near Fernvale in the Somerset region, at 3.53pm this afternoon.

Paramedics attempted to treat a school-aged boy who had reportedly drowned in a dam at the property. He could not be revived.

It comes on the same day as authorities raised concerns about the number of near-drownings in Queensland this summer.

There have been 65 near-drownings this month, with nearly half involving children under the age of 12.

Originally published as Young boy drowns in dam

More Stories

drowning editors picks safety tragedy water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snakes coming out to enjoy Christmas feast

        Premium Content Snakes coming out to enjoy Christmas feast

        News It’s not only a busy time of year for Santa, but also local snake catchers with the slithering reptiles coming out of hiding for the warmer months.

        Remembering 12 lives lost on Fraser Coast roads in 2020

        Premium Content Remembering 12 lives lost on Fraser Coast roads in 2020

        News It has been a tragic year, with many lives lost on the region’s roads

        New kitchen installed thanks to Federal funding

        Premium Content New kitchen installed thanks to Federal funding

        News Fraser Coast Artslink president Josie Street said the upgrade was welcomed by the...

        Where to go Christmas light hunting on Fraser Coast

        Premium Content Where to go Christmas light hunting on Fraser Coast

        Family Fun The best places to view in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and surrounds.