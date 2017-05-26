Young Bradley raises guinea pig stars of the show

Fraser Coast Agriculture Show 2017 - Bradley Davey,11, from Maryborough with his reserve champion guinea pig Chewy.

JUST over a year ago Bradley Davey's parents bought him a guinea pig and since then he has raised Fraser Coast Agriculture Show stars.

Six-month-old Chewy was Bradley's top performer winning titles including reserve champion guinea pig, fancy dress and quickest cruncher on Friday.

"For fancy dress, I put a flower on his head and used a pipe cleaner to make a scarf," Bradley said.

"And in the quickest cruncher, guinea pigs are given a leaf of the same length and they time them."

The 11-year-old competed with three other guinea pigs at the show taking out eight first placings, a second and three third placings.

Bradley had guinea pigs when he was younger but they unfortunately died. He has wanted to have the animals as pets again ever since.

For the Granville State School Year 6 student, the animals have added an extra responsibility to his daily routine but he loves it.

"I feed them vegetable and seeds in the morning," he said.

"I love them and they're really nice to hug too."

Bradley has more shows in the coming weeks and plans to continue guinea pig breeding into the future.