Young burns victim shares his harrowing tale

FIVE hundred kilometres is a long way to travel for any four-year-old, especially one who's suffering major burns from a horror accident.

Four-year-old Archie Buick was flown to Townsville University Hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service after he slipped and fell into a fire pit at his family home in Richmond.

Archie Buick was flown to Townsville University Hospital following a backyard fire pit accident at his home in Richmond. PICTURE: SUPPLIED.

Requiring specialist care for his serious injuries, Archie was driven to Richmond Hospital before being flown to Townsville Hospital where his treatment included skin grafts.

Now home and recovering, his dad Nick said he couldn't prevent the accident.

"Archie screamed like I'd never heard him scream before," he said.

"It was pretty horrific, and we just started putting water on the burn before I decided we had to get him to hospital straight away."

Figures released by the RFDS have revealed an average of 73 patients each year are flown to emergency care with burns-related injuries.

It means Archie's story is nothing new for RFDS medical crews who are hoping to raise $255,280 during its Burns Appeals, with the funds used to help purchase specialist burns kits for every Flying Doctor aircraft across the state.

CEO Meredith Staib said she hopes Archie's resilience should act as an inspiration to those in a similar situation.

"If every one of our medical crews have the right equipment when they need it, they can deliver the best care possible while flying patients to specialist burns units," she said.

