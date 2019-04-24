Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ebony Awumpan Doyle of Cairns, wearing a woven neckpiece by artist Grace Lillian Lee, will participate in the 2019 Miss World Australia Queensland Preliminaries on the Gold Coast. Photo: Wade Lewis
Ebony Awumpan Doyle of Cairns, wearing a woven neckpiece by artist Grace Lillian Lee, will participate in the 2019 Miss World Australia Queensland Preliminaries on the Gold Coast. Photo: Wade Lewis
Fashion & Beauty

Queensland model stepping onto world stage

by Peter Carruthers
24th Apr 2019 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Cairns-based indigenous model is preparing for international stardom ahead of the 2019 Miss World preliminary finals.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Officeworks employee Ebony Doyle will take to the catwalk at the voco Gold Coast hotel alongside other Queensland model hopefuls.

Ebony Awumpan Doyle of Cairns, wearing a woven neckpiece by artist Grace Lillian Lee, will participate in the 2019 Miss World Australia Queensland Preliminaries on the Gold Coast. Photo: Wade Lewis
Ebony Awumpan Doyle of Cairns, wearing a woven neckpiece by artist Grace Lillian Lee, will participate in the 2019 Miss World Australia Queensland Preliminaries on the Gold Coast. Photo: Wade Lewis

"I would love to win because it would be a great opportunity. It's a great industry and great way to set myself up," she said.

Ms Doyle is not a complete stranger to the catwalk and has been a part of the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair and other model events but the Miss World pageant is on a scale she is yet to experience.

Describing her path to the competition as "something that has just happened", Ms Doyle is looking forward to her big chance to impress the judges.

"I am definitely excited," she said.

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair. Ebony Doyle, Jarron Andy and Taaliyah Monkos model fashion by Yarrabah Art Centre with Jana Jarel fashion performance chorographer Fiona Wirrer-George and curator Grace Lillian Lee in the centre. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Cairns Indigenous Art Fair. Ebony Doyle, Jarron Andy and Taaliyah Monkos model fashion by Yarrabah Art Centre with Jana Jarel fashion performance chorographer Fiona Wirrer-George and curator Grace Lillian Lee in the centre. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

Kewarra Beach model Olivia Walker is also is in the process of getting ready to compete in the pageant's preliminary Queensland finals on Sunday.

Winners will be crowned at the Palazzo Versace on July 19.

More Stories

indigenous model queensland world stage

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Emergency crews fighting house fire at Torbanlea

    premium_icon BREAKING: Emergency crews fighting house fire at Torbanlea

    Breaking Emergency crews were called to the scene about 8.18am on Wednesday.

    • 24th Apr 2019 8:45 AM
    UPDATE: Man airlifted after Oakhurst crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man airlifted after Oakhurst crash

    News The man was stabilised at Hervey Bay Hospital

    • 24th Apr 2019 8:44 AM
    Man's arm cut to the bone with a machete outside pizza shop

    premium_icon Man's arm cut to the bone with a machete outside pizza shop

    Crime Man accused of cutting victim to the bone outside pizza shop

    Sacrifice not just physical: Parallels of wars across our history

    premium_icon Sacrifice not just physical: Parallels of wars across our...

    News The sense of mateship and Australian spirit spans different battles