Young charolais fetches top price at $290k Valley bull sale

This bull reached top price at the Kandanga Valley sale on the weekend.

This bull reached top price at the Kandanga Valley sale on the weekend.

DESCRIBED by the vendor as a "hard day at the office" John and Roz Mercer's recent Kandanga Valley stud's 16th on-property sale offered 85 charolais and charbray bulls, with 27 passed in.

A number of buyers attending had also purchased bulls at the previous day's Woolooga sale, and were looking for different range of genetics to suit their market requirements.

John Mercer in the sale ring with red factor KV N'Everest, which sold for $7500, and KV Napoleon, which sold for $8000.

Mr Mercer said continual wet and showery weather during preparation of the bulls meant some were a few kilos lighter and a bit rougher coat that he would like, but that in no way affected the genetics.

The Kandanga Valley sale results were underpinned by some regular and repeat buyers from many of the past sales.

This applied to the top sale price of $14,000 purchased through Carl Warren of TopX by the Pampling family, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella.

This bull KV Nightingale, a polled red factor, is the 20 month old son of Kandanga's top charolais sire KV Jericho which has breed leading figures for 200 and 600 day weight gain and positive EBV's for milk, scrotal and ease of calving.

TOP PRICE: With the sale top price in the background, John and Roz Mercer, Carl Warren, TopX and auctioneer Mark Scholes, Landmark, at the bull sale.

Mr Warren said he was after early maturing deep fleshed bulls for the client, and also purchased two other KV Jericho bulls for $13,000 and $7500.

KV Nightingale had data figures of 700kg, 10:10 P8 and rib fat, 132 eye muscle, 5.2 IMF and scrotal circumference of 40cm with an 85% semen motility test.

Eight Jericho progeny offered sold for a total of $61,000.

In the charbray section of the sale the market was buoyed by purchases made by the Callander family, Coalston Park, Sarina.

Coalston Park purchased the first five charbrays into the sale ring for a total of $36,500 and a top of $11,000 for KV Nazaire.

Sale topper at Kandanga Valley - $14,000 purchased through Carl Warren of TopX

Nazaire is a 20-month-old gold coloured 46:54 content generation bred by the Brisbane Exhibition Grand Champion KV Jesuit.

Total sale figures were just under $290k with a charolais average of just over $5100 and charbray averages at $4850.

Prior to the commencement of the sale Mr Mercer announced that a Kandanga Valley entry had just won the champion carcass at the just concluded charbray feed lot trial at Waterfall Feedlot at Tansey.