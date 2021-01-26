Young Citizen of the Year fighting to help save environment

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor with Iluka Clifton who presented council with a proposition to get rid of single use plastic straws at council events.

At just 11-years-old Iluka Clifton is a prominent figure in the local community for her commitment to the environment, not-for-profit community groups and as an entrepreneur.

She has now been named the Fraser Coast's Young Citizen of the Year.

Her most recent achievement has been the organising, planning, and running of her own community event Groove for Good, in which she raised money for the neighbourhood centre and other local organisations.

Illuka had the idea to try and spread some happiness for those who are struggling, but that would also benefit those community organisations that help our most vulnerable.

She approached local independent businesses to donate prizes for a charity raffle.

Illuka also spoke at a council meeting, presenting all the plastic straws she'd found while litter picking and asking for them to be banned on the Fraser Coast.

Her motion was passed and has seen the council agree to stop the use of plastic straws and other single use plastics at their events and in their buildings.

Illuka is a role model to young people as she selflessly dedicates her time to spread happiness and help those less fortunate.

She chooses to live a sustainable lifestyle and often gives up weekends to go litter picking and plant trees in the community.

Illuka has her own bees and sells their honey locally as well as making products from the beeswax and honeycomb.

Illuka is often found at the community centre, donating items to the bliss box and for the homeless, volunteering at events and lending an ear to others, all while spreading her message of kindness and seeing the good in the world.

She is full of ideas of how small changes can greatly benefit others and her Groove for Good event is just the beginning.