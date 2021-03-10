Menu
Emergency services were called to the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah on December 14 after a ute submerged in water. Picture: 9 News
Crime

Young Coast man charged after fatal deep water crash

Tegan Annett
9th Mar 2021 7:00 PM | Updated: 10th Mar 2021 4:43 AM
A 22-year-old Coolum man has been charged following a crash at a Diddillibah property that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man late last year.

On Tuesday police charged the man with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving while relevant drug present.

The crash happened at the Lifestyle Supports' Diddillibah property at 2pm on December 14.

'Tragic accident': Care boss responds to deep water crash

The 30-year-old was confirmed to be a client of the disability support service.

The driver and two passengers were driving around the property when the ute entered a deep body of water and became submerged.

The driver and a 19-year-old man in the front passenger seat were able to get out of the vehicle.

The male rear passenger, who was 29-years-old at the time, was trapped for a short time before being removed via the rear window.

He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition and remained on life support until he died on December 18.

The Coolum man was issued a Notice to Appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on April 9.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

