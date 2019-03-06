Menu
Thousands have been raised for Tim Smith, as the Toowoomba community rallies around the young dad.
Young dad crushed days before he was due to marry fiance

14th Mar 2019 9:39 AM | Updated: 7:44 PM
THOUSANDS of dollars have been raised for the family of a Toowoomba man involved in a horror machinery incident near Highfields last week.

Tim Smith was airlifted to Brisbane last Wednesday with serious head injuries after he was crushed between an excavator and a bobcat while helping to clear a dam at a Cawdor property.

The GoFundMe campaign set up by Loren Lees to help assist with his rehabilitation has now raised $52,820.

"What makes this an absolute tragedy is the fact that he was to marry his beautiful fiancee Kym the mother of their beautiful little Son Hudson on Saturday, March 9," the online campaign said.

"It is too early to know the extent of his injuries but suffice to say it will be a lengthy recovery."

LifeFlight, who transported Mr Smith to hospital, said the bobcat got bogged in the mud and the man involved was helping to move it and was struck in the head by an excavator bucket when it dropped.

he Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a young man, after he was crushed between an excavator and a bobcat, on a rural property outside Toowoomba.
Ms Lees said Mr Smith's business was "flat out" and would miss him during what is expected to be a lengthy time away from work.

Donations can be made here.

