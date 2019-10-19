Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight helicopter.
RACQ LifeFlight helicopter. Alistair Brightman
Breaking

'Young' driver in critical condition after horror crash

Scott Sawyer
by
19th Oct 2019 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man is being flown to hospital in Brisbane, after a horror crash to start the weekend.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man's car crashed into a tree on Pound Rd, about 500m on the Cooran side of Pomona this morning.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter the man to Royal Brisbane Hospital for further treatment.

A Queensland Ambulance Service update said the man had been flown in a critical condition, after paramedics and critical care paramedics worked on the driver at the scene.

The crash was understood to have taken place just before 8am, and it was unclear how long the driver had been inside the vehicle following the crash. 

The car was understood to have rolled.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads update at 9.48am advised motorists in the area to expect length delays.

More Stories

crash pomona sunshine coast traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    What Bay whale rescuers need urgently

    premium_icon What Bay whale rescuers need urgently

    News Marine biologist says there's one thing would-be rescuers need to help save whales

    'We need whale rescue': Call for Bay to step up

    premium_icon 'We need whale rescue': Call for Bay to step up

    News 'I don't want to lose a whale, not to bureaucracy or protectionism'

    HIGH-END TAKEOVER: Bay restaurant sale revealed

    premium_icon HIGH-END TAKEOVER: Bay restaurant sale revealed

    News The official take-over will take place on October 28.

    'UNATTAINABLE': Coast developers reject planning change idea

    premium_icon 'UNATTAINABLE': Coast developers reject planning change idea

    News He said it was disappointing the FCPI were not consulted