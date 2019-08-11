Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Young driver killed in rollover

by Nic Darveniza
11th Aug 2019 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 20-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Forest Lake overnight.

The man's car was travelling on Johnson Road between Stradbroke and Woorgaroo Streets around 10:45pm when it lost control on a bend.

The car collided with a light pole before rolling and striking a tree, killing the sole occupant.

Emergency services closed Johnson Road between 11:00pm and 3:30am while they attended the crash.


Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

More Stories

crash editors picks fatality

Top Stories

    Young woman killed, four hospitalised in fiery crash

    premium_icon Young woman killed, four hospitalised in fiery crash

    Breaking THREE children and two adults have been injured in a serious single-vehicle crash this afternoon.

    Region urged to sign pledge to protect nation's children

    premium_icon Region urged to sign pledge to protect nation's children

    News White Balloon Day will be held on September 9.

    Hervey Bay teen who lost half her body weight set to be mum

    premium_icon Hervey Bay teen who lost half her body weight set to be mum

    News The teen took to her social media page to share the news.