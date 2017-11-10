Young drug dealer tried to flush evidence down toilet

ONCE Beau-Weylin Francis Drake tried the drug ice, he was hooked.

But taking it wasn't enough - he became a dealer.

And now, he will spend time in jail for running a drug operation.

He pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court on November 1 to dangerous drug possession and supplying charges.

When police officers searched his home in January, they found about 26g of methamphetamine, vials of testosterone, more than $10,000 in cash, a taser, stolen electronics, and other drug related items.

In his fridge, Drake kept a count of drugs he had sold.

CCTV cameras were set-up around the house.

As officers arrived, Drake attempted to flush some drugs down a toilet.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail.