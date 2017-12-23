Young entrepreneur raising money for cancer research

SAND CASTLES: Join Monique Bailey on January 1 to help raise money for cancer research.

SAND CASTLES: Join Monique Bailey on January 1 to help raise money for cancer research. Emily Black

IMAGINE being just 9 years old and already having lost someone to cancer.

It is an unfortunate fact for Monique Bailey, who lost a family friend earlier this year. But for this avid cancer campaigner, it has only renewed her passion to host the third annual Sandscultping Competition at Scarness Beach on January 1, 2018.

Monique's mother Charmaine Bailey said her daughter was just seven years old when she decided she wanted to help find a cure for cancer.

"At the age of 7, Monique had the idea to host some form of art competition outdoors to raise funds for Relay for Life, which supports Cancer Council Queensland," Ms Bailey said.

"With some thought and family discussion, the Sandcastle competition was born.

"Her Original hope was to attract 30 people and raise $100, however, the simple event actually attracted 300 participants and raised just over $1000 in 2016."

"In 2017, she raised $1185."

<< FOLLOW HERE FOR MORE FRASER COAST COMMUNITY NEWS >>

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan commended Monique on her efforts and encouraged the community to show their support for Relay For Life by attending her fundraiser.

"Young people, like Monique, bring so much energy and enthusiasm to our organisation - we're fortunate to have them on board," Ms McMillan said.

"Monique is an inspiration to her peers and community and we cannot thank her enough for her contribution.

"By rallying behind Monique and supporting the fundraising efforts of local relayers you can make a vital difference right here in the local community.

"Every dollar raised for Hervey Bay Relay For Life supports Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, prevention programs and support services."