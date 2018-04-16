Young girl cuts hair for a cause

Zoe Montero all smiles after cutting off 39 cm of hair for kids in need.

WITH a couple of friends beside her and the community behind her, Zoe Montero has cut her hair for charity.

The seven-year-old shed 39cm of healthy hair to be made into a wig for sick kids at the weekend.

Zoe Tuchin strikes a pose before she cuts off 40cm of hair. Jessica Cook

After three years of growth, she was able to donate a long pony tail just 1cm short of her 40cm goal.

Her mum, Tara Tuchin, said she and her family were grateful for the support they received from the community and Pialba salon Hair Corp which cut Zoe's hair for free.

Zoe's locks will be sent to Hair with a Heart and the money raised will go to Variety - the Children's Charity, to help provide a wig or other vital equipment to a child in need.

Zoe told the Chronicle that her motivation was to help kids with cancer.

Tara said Zoe was very excited about her new haircut and spent Monday morning shopping for new hair accessories.

Zoe Montero celebrates with her mum Tara Tuchin after her hair cut.

She said while Zoe already hit her fundraising goal of $800 the family would still appreciate any further donations to be made at hairwithheart.everydayhero.com/au/zoe2018